WWE News: Mustafa Ali Challenges Matt Riddle to US Title Rematch at Fastlane, More Raw Video Highlights
March 16, 2021 | Posted by
– On last night’s edition of Raw, Matt Riddle was successful in his WWE US title defense against Mustafa Ali. Following Raw, the Retribution leader posted a video on Twitter demanding another shot at the title.
In the clip, Ali blames his loss on the other members of Retribution. He noted that he and Riddle are now 1-1 and challenged Riddle to a rematch at Fastlane. The event is set for later this weekend. You can view that clip below.
riddle, i want a rematch at fastlane pic.twitter.com/uvOvh68mAf
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 16, 2021
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can see the highlights and clips for Raw and Raw Talk below:
