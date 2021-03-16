wrestling / News

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Challenges Matt Riddle to US Title Rematch at Fastlane, More Raw Video Highlights

March 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Matt Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali

– On last night’s edition of Raw, Matt Riddle was successful in his WWE US title defense against Mustafa Ali. Following Raw, the Retribution leader posted a video on Twitter demanding another shot at the title.

In the clip, Ali blames his loss on the other members of Retribution. He noted that he and Riddle are now 1-1 and challenged Riddle to a rematch at Fastlane. The event is set for later this weekend. You can view that clip below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can see the highlights and clips for Raw and Raw Talk below:

















More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mustafa Ali, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading