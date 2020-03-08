WWE News: Natalya Says Beth Phoenix Attack by Orton Is Still Weighing Heavily on Her, Jumanji-Themed Episode of Game Night

– WWE released a promo video with Natalya where she talks about what’s at stake in tonight’s Elimination Chamber match. Natalya is set to compete against Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan in one of the two chamber matches set for tonight. The winner will face Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 36. You can check out that video below.

Natalya stated that the attack on Beth Phoenix by Randy Orton during last week’s Raw is still weighing heavily on her heart going into tonight’s chamber match. She said the following:

“Yeah, this is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, matches of my career because there’s so much at stake. I’ve never been in an Elimination Chamber. But if I win this match, I could potentially main event WrestleMania against Becky Lynch and potentially win the Raw women’s championship. So, there is a lot at stake. But there’s also been a lot that’s been weighing heavily on my heart. Beth Phoenix is my best friend. She’s like a sister to me. She’s family, and after what happened to her last week, and watching her stand up to her family and then be brutally attacked by Randy Orton, it’s disgusting, it’s vile, and I feel like I didn’t do enough to help her, and I could’ve done more to help her. It’s just been something that’s been weighing heavily on my heart. So tonight, I’m gonna focus on the task at hand, and that is Elimination Chamber. And I hope I come out on top, and I think I can do it. I definitely think that I have a chance.”

– WWE released a Jumanji-themeed episode of WWE Game Night featuring The Usos, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka. You can check out that video below.