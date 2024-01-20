– In a post on her X account earlier today, WWE Superstar Natalya recalled working with El Torito on a March 2015 edition of SmackDown. Natalya wrote on the matchup, “El Torito was awesome to work with and so so good. I’d love to work with him again. Nothing but respect for him and his abilities🖤”

In what was billed as a 6-Being Interspecies Match, the team of Cesaro, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya beat Los Matadores and El Torito on SmackDown.

El Torito was awesome to work with and so so good. I'd love to work with him again. Nothing but respect for him and his abilities🖤

