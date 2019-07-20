WWE News: New Day Graphic Novel Announced, R-Truth Tours San Diego Comic-Con

– The New Day are getting their own original graphic novel next year, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con. WWE.com notes that Kofi Kingston appeared at the BOOM! Studios panel at SDCC to announce the graphic novel. The full announcement is below:

BOOM! Studios, in partnership with WWE, today announced a new graphic novel starring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE Superstars Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day that will be released in 2020. Fans at the BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours panel were shocked when Kingston made a surprise appearance in the panel to announce the graphic novel, which follows the group from their earliest days at WWE through their meteoric rise as three of the most beloved WWE Superstars!

The New Day formed in 2014, and the three Superstars have gone on to become six-time Tag Team Champions together, even becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE History. Kingston also made headlines this past April after defeating Daniel Bryan to win his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 in front of a sold-out crowd of 82,265 fans at MetLife Stadium.

“There are few modern WWE Superstars with a greater legacy than The New Day – and as they’ve shown this year, there’s no ceiling to what Kofi, Xavier and Big E can accomplish,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios.

“’WWE: The New Day’ is the first time fans will get an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at their journey to the top of the proverbial mountain, and we can’t wait to share more news with fans soon!”

“WWE: The New Day,” featuring a cover by Daniel Bayliss, is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to other WWE comic books and graphic novels, such as “WWE: Undertaker” by writer Chad Dundas and artists Rodrigo Lorenzo, Edu Menna, Serg Acuña, Kelly Williams, Travis Hymel & Tim Lattie, and Kendall Goode; “WWE Vol. 1-6” by writers Dennis Hopeless, Samoa Joe & Michael Kingston, Julian May, Arune Singh, and Lan Pitts and artists Serg Acuña, Kendall Goode, Daniel Bayliss, Rodrigo Lorenzo, and Michael Mulipola; “WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 1-3” which include stories by writers Rob Schamberger, Derek Fridolfs, Box Brown, Ryan Ferrier and artists Dan Mora, Jorge Corona, Kendall Goode, Andy Belanger and more; and “WWE: NXT Takeover” by writer Dennis Hopeless and artists Jake Elphick, Hyeonjin Kim, Kendall Goode, and Rodrigo Lorenzo.

Print copies of “WWE: The New Day” will be available for sale in 2020 at local comic book shops and at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.