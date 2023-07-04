– WWE NXT has added additional live events for August and September (h/t PWInsider). On August 12, an NXT house show will be held at the Maxwell Snyder Armory in Jacksonville, Florida.

On September 8, NXT will hold a live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Lastly, a September 23 event is scheduled in Orlando, Florida at the Englewood Neighborhood Center.

– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Albany, New York issued the following press release on WWE Hall Famers visiting the museum on the latest episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures:

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame was extremely proud to welcome the crew of WWE’s groundbreaking show on the A&E Network, “Most Wanted Treasures”, to the MVP Arena last August 2022.

In “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” WWE Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita take viewers on a journey to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia. Some items from Season 2 include IPWHF Class of 2023 Inductee Bret Hart’s stolen Wrestlemania VIII jacket, “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s legendary Mega Powers robe, and from Season 1, considered the most esteemed holy grail item in WWE history, IPWHF Inaugural Class of 2021 Inductee Ric Flair’s Butterfly Robe from Ric’s WWE debut at the 1992 Royal Rumble at the Knickerbocker Arena (now MVP Arena) in Albany, NY.

WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus traveled to the Capital Region in search of the crown and jacket belonging to the iconic Mae Young which were on exhibit at the IPWHF museum.

The team from WWE was phenomenal to work with during their time at the IPWHF museum, listening to stories behind many of our artifacts. The afternoon got even better when Lita wrote a personal note on the back of Mildred Burke’s Hall of Fame plaque thanking the IPWHF Inductee for paving the way for superstars like herself and Trish Stratus.

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is grateful to the WWE and A&E Network for choosing our museum as a location to film an episode of “Most Wanted Treasures.”

The IPWHF is also thankful to Lita, Trish Stratus, and the production crew for taking the time to learn about the artifacts in the museum and for taking an interest in the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

We look forward to the collaborative relationship established and working with the WWE to showcase their memorabilia at our museum for display to the public. The IPWHF is especially excited about displaying artifacts relevant to wrestling events in the MVP Arena/Times Union Center/Pepsi Arena/Knickerbocker Arena.

Stay tuned for a special page that will be published on the IPWHF website dedicated to memorializing the day the episode was filmed at the museum.

Tickets are available for the Class of 2023 convention and induction gala on August 26, 2023, at the MVP Arena. Details about the gala can be found here. An itinerary with a list of events will be published soon on our website and social media channels.

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501-c(3) nonprofit and chartered by the NYS Dept. of Education as an educational museum. The IPWHF is an all-volunteer-run organization and relies on grassroots donations from members of the community to help maintain the physical museum at the MVP Arena.