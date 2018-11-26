WWE News: NXT UK Talents Able to Work With Some Indie Companies, Randy Orton Mocks Rey Mysterio With Mask

– The NXT UK roster is still able to work with some indie companies in Europe, according to PWInsider. The site reports that those with NXT Uk contracts are able to work with several companies that have working relationships with WWE. These include PROGRESS Wrestling in the UK, ICW in Scotland, and WXW in Germany. They can also work for Trent Seven’s Fight Club Pro, Pete Dunne’s Attack! Pro Wrestling, Over the Top Wrestling in Ireland, and Futureshock in Great Britain.

The contracts allow the NXT UK talent to work for those companies, but only in dark matches that are not aired in any format.

– Randy Orton posted to Instagram to mock Rey Mysterio and tease bringing his mask to this week’s Smackdown. Orton got Mysterio’s mask off last week during their match on Smackdown: