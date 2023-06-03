wrestling / News
WWE News: Omos Gets Married, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
June 3, 2023 | Posted by
– Omos got married over the weekend, with photos from the ceremony posted online.
Sportskeeda congratulates Omos and his wife for getting married earlier today!🎉💍#WWE #Omos pic.twitter.com/qoRhl8oTxD
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 3, 2023
Congratulations to .@TheGiantOmos who tied the knot with his wife pic.twitter.com/7blLCyCdEZ
— WrestleSR (@wrestle_sr) June 2, 2023
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– WWE has also shared highlights of today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown: