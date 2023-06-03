wrestling / News

WWE News: Omos Gets Married, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

June 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Omos WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– Omos got married over the weekend, with photos from the ceremony posted online.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE has also shared highlights of today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Omos, Smackdown, The SmackDown Lowdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading