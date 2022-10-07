WWE News: Oney Lorcan Working Full Time At WWE PC, WWE Staff Given Updated List Of Holidays They Get Off, Kevin Owens Makes The Same Face As His Cat

– It was previously reported that Oney Lorcan was working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lorcan is actually not a guest coach, but he’s now working there full time.

– The WON also notes that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan told employees they will have more holidays off in 2023. This includes New Year’s Day, MLK Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth. July 3 and 4, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving (Wednesday through Friday) and Christmas (as well the following three days). However, this doesn’t apply to all staff as if there are shows on those days, those involved with shows will have to work.

– A fan noted that Kevin Owens looked like his cat, which led to Owens making a similar face to his cat in a new photo.