WWE News: Original Plans For Closing Match at Money in the Bank, German Announcer Suffers Heart Attack

– WWE originally planned to have a different match to close Sunday night’s Money in the Bank PPV. PWInsider reports that the original plan was to have Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax close the PPV, followed by Alexa Bliss cashing in her Money in the Bank shot to win the championship. WWE decided at some point over the weekend to switch things up and close the show with the men’s Money in the Bank match.

– Cartsen Schaefer, one of WWE’s German language announcers, revealed on Facebook that he missed last night’s Money in the Bank due to suffering a “mild” heart attack. The announcement reads:

“Hi, dears,

I saw that some of you were wondering why I didn’t comment today. Well, that night I had so strong back pain that I went to the hospital. That’s where they found my big surprise that I had a slight heart attack in the last 24 hours. I didn’t notice anything. Now everything is settled, and I’m still in hospital until Tuesday or Wednesday. I don’t belong to those who hang on to that big bell. But since you were so asked, I wanted to tell you. Sorry I couldn’t comment. Thanks to all my loved ones from WWE who took care of me. Greetings to you all. Great to work for WWE. And an equally loving greeting to you because you are you and I may know you too…”

Schaefer posted today to state, “Whoa, what do I look like? But I could at least get out of bed, seat in the chair, look football, come to nor later. Tomorrow go exercises, Wednesday’s going home – if it’s hit.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Schaefer on a quick and full recovery.