WWE News: Panel Announced For NXT Takeover Kickoff, NXT Video Highlights, WWE Stock Update

– WWE has announced that the panel for the NXT Takeover: Wargames Kickoff show will feature Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The Kickoff show begins Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.

BTW the last time a special guest was announced with me on the #NXTTakeOver pre show- he ended up in War Games. See you later @PatMcAfeeShow! Welcome @arielhelwani! pic.twitter.com/ydJTlySwJG — Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 3, 2020

– Speaking of NXT, here are highlights from last night’s episode on the USA Network.

– WWE stock opened at $44.30 per share this morning.