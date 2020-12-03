wrestling / News
WWE News: Panel Announced For NXT Takeover Kickoff, NXT Video Highlights, WWE Stock Update
December 3, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that the panel for the NXT Takeover: Wargames Kickoff show will feature Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The Kickoff show begins Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.
BTW the last time a special guest was announced with me on the #NXTTakeOver pre show- he ended up in War Games.
See you later @PatMcAfeeShow! Welcome @arielhelwani! pic.twitter.com/ydJTlySwJG
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 3, 2020
– Speaking of NXT, here are highlights from last night’s episode on the USA Network.
– WWE stock opened at $44.30 per share this morning.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reaction to Creative Process as Depicted in Liv Morgan Documentary
- McMahon Family, Jim Ross, Ric Flair and More Pay Tribute to Pat Patterson
- Backstage Rumor on Unidentified ‘Top’ NXT Superstar Testing Positive for COVID-19
- More Reactions To Passing of Pat Patterson: John Cena, Mick Foley, Roman Reigns, Others