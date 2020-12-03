wrestling / News

WWE News: Panel Announced For NXT Takeover Kickoff, NXT Video Highlights, WWE Stock Update

December 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover

– WWE has announced that the panel for the NXT Takeover: Wargames Kickoff show will feature Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The Kickoff show begins Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.

– Speaking of NXT, here are highlights from last night’s episode on the USA Network.

– WWE stock opened at $44.30 per share this morning.

