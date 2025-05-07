– Pat McAfee is Stephanie McMahon’s guests on the latest episode of Stephanie’s Places. In a new preview clip, McAfee reveals how he was almost fired by WWE after wearing tuxedo shorts to WrestleMania 35. The new episode is now available on ESPN+. You can view that preview clip below:

Pat McAfee tells Stephanie McMahon of the time he thought he was going to be fired by WWE after Michael Cole took exception to his LeBron-style dress shorts.

– The Creed Brothers were Sheamus’ guests on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts:

– WWE showcased every RKO from Randy Orton to John Cena: