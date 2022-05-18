wrestling / News

WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For WWE Clash at the Castle, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Highlights From NXT 2.0

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is holding an online pre-sale for their September 3 event Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The code is CLASH.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Mustafa Ali and Adam Pearce.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT 2.0:

NXT 2.0, The Bump, WWE Clash at the Castle

