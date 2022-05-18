wrestling / News
WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For WWE Clash at the Castle, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Highlights From NXT 2.0
May 18, 2022
– WWE is holding an online pre-sale for their September 3 event Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The code is CLASH.
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Mustafa Ali and Adam Pearce.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT 2.0:
