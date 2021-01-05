WWE News: Preview on Return of Boa & Xia Li, Bobby Lashley Is Readying Matt Riddle’s Receipt, The Undertaker vs. Vader at Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, Xia Li and Boa are set to return on tomorrow night’s episode of NXT. WWE.com released the following blurb on their return:

Xia Li and Boa set to return this Wednesday night

After undergoing arduous punishment and training, Xia Li and Boa are set to return at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Li and Boa were taken away by a mysterious man, apparently failing to meet an ultimatum delivered in cryptic letters after Li came up short in several matches. For weeks, both have been shrouded in secrecy, with the NXT Universe seeing only glimpses of their brutal training regimen led by that same man — and another unknown figure looking on.

Enigma aside, one thing that’s clear is that neither Superstar is likely to be the same. What can we expect to see when Xia Li and Boa are back on the black-and-gold brand this Wednesday night? And might we learn more about the mysterious figures they’ve been intertwined with?