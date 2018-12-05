WWE News: Punishment Martinez Talks ‘Surreal’ NXT Debut, Update on War Raiders’ Status

– The WWE Performance Center posted video of Punishment Martinez discussing his NXT debut on tonight’s episode. You can see the video below, along with a tweet from Triple H praising Martinez:

“Man, I’ll be honest…I didn’t know it was ever going to happen,” said Martinez. “Working close to 15 years, you kind o, don’t lose hope, but you don’t think it’s realistic and then to finally experience it? I was shaking. After so many years you don’t get the shakes anymore, but I couldn’t stop shaking out there. I think I’m still shaking a bit now. It’s surreal. I want to say thank you to anyone that has helped me get here. It’s insane.”

@RealPunishment opens up about his journey to the WWE and what it meant to finally make his NXT debut.

Imposing, unrelenting, focused…

and ready. This is just the beginning for @RealPunishment in @WWENXT – I expect to see big things from him. Congratulations on your debut.

– WWE posted the following update on the War Raiders’ status after NXT Takeover: War Games:

Hanson recovering from multiple injuries suffered in WarGames Match

It is now known that The War Raiders’ Hanson suffered broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and torn ligaments in last month’s WarGames Match against The Undisputed ERA. The injuries, which were previously unspecified, were reported by Mauro Ranallo on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT.

Though Hanson and teammate Rowe forged a victorious unit with NXT North American Champion Ricochet and WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne against Undisputed ERA in Los Angeles, the brutal confines of the WarGames steel cage took their toll on both War Raiders, who haven’t been in action since that night.