WWE News: Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH Have First Photoshoot as Tag Champs, A&E Biography Specials on DVD Today, SmackDown Preview Video

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Raw Talk Rhea Ripley Nikki ASH WWE Raw Talk

As previously noted, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH captured the women’s tag team titles last night on Raw after beating Natalya and Tamina. WWE released a video of Ripley and Nikki posing with the titles for their first photoshoot as champions, which you can view here:

As noted, Lionsgate is releasing the A&E WWE Biography specials Volumes 1 & 2 on DVD today.

– WWE released the following preview video for this week’s edition of SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura defends the Intercontinental title against former champion Apollo Crews:

