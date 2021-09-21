WWE News: Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH Have First Photoshoot as Tag Champs, A&E Biography Specials on DVD Today, SmackDown Preview Video

– As previously noted, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH captured the women’s tag team titles last night on Raw after beating Natalya and Tamina. WWE released a video of Ripley and Nikki posing with the titles for their first photoshoot as champions, which you can view here:

– As noted, Lionsgate is releasing the A&E WWE Biography specials Volumes 1 & 2 on DVD today.

– WWE released the following preview video for this week’s edition of SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura defends the Intercontinental title against former champion Apollo Crews: