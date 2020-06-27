wrestling / News

WWE News: Rik Bugez Wants to Perform Metal Church at Great American Bash, Stephanie Likes Shirai vs. Banks, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

June 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eric Bugenhagen, Rik Bugez

– NXT Superstar Rik Bugez released a video making his case to sing Metal Church to kick off this week’s Great American Bash episode of NXT. You can check out the video Rik Bugez shared below.

– As noted, WWE and William Regal confirmed the Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai non-title match for this week’s NXT Great American Bash show. Stephanie McMahon showed her praise for the matchup on Twitter. She wrote on the matchup, “I can’t wait! The Genius vs The Boss! #NXTGAB @shirai_io @SashaBanksWWE #WeAreNXT @WWENXT” You can view her tweet below.

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Smackdown moments for last night’s episode. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rik Bugez, Stephanie McMahon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading