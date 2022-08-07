wrestling / News

WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match

August 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:

WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week.

– WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a match with The Undertaker with The Undertaker breaking his angle mid-match:

