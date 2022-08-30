WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH’s Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz’s Dad on Miz & Mrs.

– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match.

Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year to become the Undisputed Universal Champion. He will defend both titles this weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

WWE Clash at the Castle will be held at Principality Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. It will also be available on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

– Nikki ASH released the following video showing her latest shenanigans with Doudrop, who takes away Nikki’s cape:

– USA Network released a Miz & Mrs. clip featuring Maryse confronting The Miz’s dad, George: