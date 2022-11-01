wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Tired of Being Humble, Rikishi & Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, LA Knight Turns 40
– WWE on FOX released this candid footage of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talking to the camera saying how he’s “tired of being humble”:
🗣️ “I’m tired on being humble!”@WWERomanReigns | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KAb6dzhF4c
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 1, 2022
– WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Rikishi will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Also, Drew McIntyre was announced as a guest during last night’s episode of Raw Talk.
WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:
WWE Hall of Famer @TheREALRIKISHI joins #WWETheBump to discuss his family's legacy that is being carried on by @WWEUsos and #TheBloodline!
Drop your questions for the patriarchal Uce! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cCM93Xbhkp
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 31, 2022
– WWE Superstar LA Knight celebrates his birthday today. He turns 40 years old:
It's @RealLAKnight's birthday!
Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/wJEc3qlPuu
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2022
