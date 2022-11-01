wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Tired of Being Humble, Rikishi & Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, LA Knight Turns 40

November 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WWE Raw 10-31-22 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE on FOX released this candid footage of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talking to the camera saying how he’s “tired of being humble”:

– WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Rikishi will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Also, Drew McIntyre was announced as a guest during last night’s episode of Raw Talk.

– WWE Superstar LA Knight celebrates his birthday today. He turns 40 years old:

