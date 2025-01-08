wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Shares Behind the Scenes Footage From Raw, Top 10 NXT New Year’s Evil Moments

January 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa Image Credit: Netflix

– In a post on his Instagram account today, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns shared some behind-the-scenes footage from last Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut. In the opening match, Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, making Reigns the undisputed Tribal Chief.

– WWE Top 10 showcased Top 10 NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 moments:

