WWE News: More Zelina Vega and Paige Playing Mario Kart, Ronda Rousey Play More MK 11, Top 10 NXT Moments
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new Let’s Play video today where she played some more Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath. Rousey also voiced Sonya Blade for the video game. You can check out that video below.
– Zelina Vega released a new vlog for her YouTube channel where she plays Mario Kart 8 with Paige and Raquel. That video is available in the player below:
– WWE released a new Top 10 moments for last night’s edition of NXT Great American Bash. You can check out that new NXT video below.
