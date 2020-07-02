wrestling / News

WWE News: More Zelina Vega and Paige Playing Mario Kart, Ronda Rousey Play More MK 11, Top 10 NXT Moments

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new Let’s Play video today where she played some more Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath. Rousey also voiced Sonya Blade for the video game. You can check out that video below.

– Zelina Vega released a new vlog for her YouTube channel where she plays Mario Kart 8 with Paige and Raquel. That video is available in the player below:

– WWE released a new Top 10 moments for last night’s edition of NXT Great American Bash. You can check out that new NXT video below.

