WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays Hades, MSK React to Winning Dusty Cup at Vengeance Day, Uno Fenyx’s Quest on UUDD
February 17, 2021
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new Let’s Play video this week where she plays Hades:
– The WWE PC channel released a new behind-the-scenes vlog showcasing MSK at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and their reactions to winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic:
– UpUpDownDown released a video of Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro playing Uno Fenyx’s Quest, which youc an see below:
