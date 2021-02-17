wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays Hades, MSK React to Winning Dusty Cup at Vengeance Day, Uno Fenyx’s Quest on UUDD

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey Gaming WWE

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new Let’s Play video this week where she plays Hades:

– The WWE PC channel released a new behind-the-scenes vlog showcasing MSK at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and their reactions to winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic:

– UpUpDownDown released a video of Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro playing Uno Fenyx’s Quest, which youc an see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MSK, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Ronda Rousey, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading