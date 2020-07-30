WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares an Update on Her Victory Garden, Superstars Play Risk on UUDD, The Titan Games Season 2 Clip

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a video update on her victory garden, which she used with Miracle-Gro. She picked out some fresh squash, cucumber, and zucchini. You can check out that video below.

– A new UpUpDownDown video was released featuring Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Xavier Woods playing Risk: Global Domination. You can check out that Let’s Play video below.

– A new preview clip has been released for The Rock’s competition show, The Titan Games Season 2, where the celebrity guests talk about the show’s various obstacles. That video is available below.