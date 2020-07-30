wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares an Update on Her Victory Garden, Superstars Play Risk on UUDD, The Titan Games Season 2 Clip
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a video update on her victory garden, which she used with Miracle-Gro. She picked out some fresh squash, cucumber, and zucchini. You can check out that video below.
– A new UpUpDownDown video was released featuring Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Xavier Woods playing Risk: Global Domination. You can check out that Let’s Play video below.
– A new preview clip has been released for The Rock’s competition show, The Titan Games Season 2, where the celebrity guests talk about the show’s various obstacles. That video is available below.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Says She Felt Sick During First Trimester of Pregnancy, Lost Weight
- Eric Young Addresses His WWE Release, Claims Vince McMahon ‘Failed as a Leader’
- WWE Alum Tyler Reks Challenges People to Go Into Stores Without Masks In Streamed Video
- Research Firm Slams WWE’s Creative Problems, Predicts WWE TV Rights Fees Will Decline If Ratings Don’t Improve