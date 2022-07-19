WWE News: Sami Zayn Answers Rapid-Fire Questions in Broken Skull Sessions Preview, Valerie Loureda Chats with Ebro in the Morning, Full Rey Mysterio SummerSlam 2007 Match

– WWE released a new preview for Sami Zayn on The Broken Skull Sessions this week, featuring Sami Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin playing a rapid-fire 30 Second Shot Clock question game. The new episode debuts on Friday, July 22 on Peacock and WWE Network:

– Newly signed WWE talent Valerie Loureda joined Ebro in the Morning with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97 this week:

– WWE released a full match video featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero from SummerSlam 2007: