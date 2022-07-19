wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Answers Rapid-Fire Questions in Broken Skull Sessions Preview, Valerie Loureda Chats with Ebro in the Morning, Full Rey Mysterio SummerSlam 2007 Match
July 19, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview for Sami Zayn on The Broken Skull Sessions this week, featuring Sami Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin playing a rapid-fire 30 Second Shot Clock question game. The new episode debuts on Friday, July 22 on Peacock and WWE Network:
– Newly signed WWE talent Valerie Loureda joined Ebro in the Morning with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97 this week:
– WWE released a full match video featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero from SummerSlam 2007:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea