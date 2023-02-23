wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Shares Photo With Georges St-Pierre, Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Sunday Moments
February 23, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shared the following photo he took with former UFC Champion and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre:
Produits de Montréal. pic.twitter.com/D8pndieCFK
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 23, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Sunday Moments:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Officials Deny That Vince McMahon Is Back In Creative
- Adam Cole Gives An Update On His In-Ring Return On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success
- Eric Bischoff On If He’d Change Anything About Dennis Rodman In WCW, Possibility Of Hogan Leaving In 1998