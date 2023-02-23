wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Shares Photo With Georges St-Pierre, Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Sunday Moments

February 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shared the following photo he took with former UFC Champion and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Sunday Moments:

