WWE News: Samoa Joe Threatens Rey Mysterio’s Son Following Raw, Lucha House Party Want Fight With Lars Sullivan

– Samoa Joe had some ominous words for Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick after Raw. After it was announced that Mysterio is out with a separated shoulder and the US Title’s status would be addressed next week, Joe posted to Twitter suggesting that if he didn’t get the title back, Dominick may suffer:

There will be justice, lest the Son suffer the sins of the Father.. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) May 20, 2019

– WWE posted the following video of the Lucha House Party backstage after their attack on Lars Sullivan at Raw. Cathy Kelley asked Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik about the attack. Kalisto says that they want to fight Sullivan and that he needs to understand that respect is earned. Dorado said that they wanted the fight before they headed off.