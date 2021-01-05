wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Responds to Praise From Cardi B, More Raw Video Highlights
January 5, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, rapper Cardi B was name-dropped last night on Raw. When fans started mentioning her on the reference on social media, she initially asked why she was getting tagged about WWE. Later on, a fan did ask her about her thoughts on Sasha Banks, and Cardi said she likes her a lot. Sasha Banks appreciated the praise via Twitter, which you can see below.
I love you 💙 https://t.co/UBkyB8GlGv
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 5, 2021
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s show:
More Trending Stories
- FTR Changing Name Of Signature Finisher To Honor Brodie Lee
- Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Is ‘So Obsessed’ With The Hardy Boyz He Created The Hardy Bros
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever
- Booker T Explains Why He Was Embarrassed After Using Racial Slur for Hulk Hogan in WCW Promo