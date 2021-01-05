wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Responds to Praise From Cardi B, More Raw Video Highlights

January 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, rapper Cardi B was name-dropped last night on Raw. When fans started mentioning her on the reference on social media, she initially asked why she was getting tagged about WWE. Later on, a fan did ask her about her thoughts on Sasha Banks, and Cardi said she likes her a lot. Sasha Banks appreciated the praise via Twitter, which you can see below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s show:













