WWE News: Sasha Banks Responds to Praise From Cardi B, More Raw Video Highlights

– As previously reported, rapper Cardi B was name-dropped last night on Raw. When fans started mentioning her on the reference on social media, she initially asked why she was getting tagged about WWE. Later on, a fan did ask her about her thoughts on Sasha Banks, and Cardi said she likes her a lot. Sasha Banks appreciated the praise via Twitter, which you can see below.

I love you 💙 https://t.co/UBkyB8GlGv — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 5, 2021

