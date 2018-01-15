WWE News: Saurav Gurjar Reporting to Performance Center This Week, Sean Mooney Not at Raw 25, Latest UpUpDownDown

– WWE announced that Saurav Gurjar will report to the WWE Performance Center this week. WWE revealed the Indian actor/athlete’s signing over the weekend. You can see the Performance Center announcement below:

Saurav Gurjar has already achieved great success, both as an athlete and as a television and movie star in Bollywood. Now, the Gwalior, India native is ready to fulfill his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. This Tuesday, he takes the first step, reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., for training.

The 6-foot-8, 298-pound Gurjar joins several other recruits who are arriving at the Performance Center this week, including Shadia Bseiso of Dubai, Nasser Alruwayeh of Kuwait and fellow Indian Rinku Singh. A former national champion in kickboxing with a diverse background playing sports throughout college, including wrestling, basketball and boxing, Gurjar is a well-known fixture on Indian television, having starred in popular mythological dramas such as “Mahabharat” and “Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman.”

The possibility of landing his greatest role, however – that of becoming a WWE Superstar – arose last April, when Gurjar joined 40 male and female athletes at an invitation-only tryout in Dubai. It was an opportunity he made the most of, and he signed a developmental contract with WWE later that year.

“I don’t want money. I don’t want fame,” Gurjar told WWE.com last April. “I want my dream.”

– Sean Mooney noted on Twitter that while he was invited to appear on the 25th anniversary episode of Raw next week, he will be unable to make it:

Was invited to be at the live event but can’t make #Raw25 but at least my longtime close personal friend @Rosenbergradio stopped by the @WWE warehouse to play. https://t.co/5WwG0RNIVy — Sean Mooney (@SeanMooneyWho) January 15, 2018

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods playing Dragonball FighterZ Beta: