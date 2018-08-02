wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Says Ronda Rousey Opens Door For Conor McGregor In WWE, Latest Clip From The Bella Twins, Mike Rome and Mojo Rawley Watch Soccer
August 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Sheamus spoke with TMZ and said that Ronda Rousey’s WWE career opens to the door for Conor Mcgregor to sign with the company in the future.
He said: “I think anything is possible now with Ronda in the WWE … Ronda’s killing it, so the door’s open for anybody.”
– Mike Rome and Mojo Rawley attended Manchester United vs. Real Madrid:
– The Bella Twins have released a new video about Brie’s daughter Birdie: