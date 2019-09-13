– The latest episode of WWE Now takes a look at Steve Austin’s return to Madison Square Garden.

– WALTER will face JD Drake at EVOLVE 135 and Kassius Ohno at EVOLVE 136. The updated lineups are below.

WALTER and Kassius Ohno to compete at EVOLVE 135 and 136 in New York

EVOLVE’s already stacked events on Sept. 20 and 21 in New York have gotten even bigger with the addition of WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno.

The two bruisers will be in action on both nights in The Big Apple. On Friday, Sept. 20 in Brooklyn, WALTER will collide with JD Drake in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair. Ohno will be standing across the ring from a familiar face in Josh Briggs, who will be looking for payback on The Knockout Artist after Ohno resorted to dirty tactics to pick up the win in their thrilling battle at EVOLVE 128.

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Queens, WALTER and Ohno will battle each other in a special main event showdown.

Ohno and the WWE United Kingdom Champion will also be available for meet-and-greets with fans, alongside fellow NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Babatunde and Arturo Ruas.

Ohno has also been added to EVOLVE 137 and 138 in Atlanta, Ga. and Concord, N.C. next month.

Check out the lineups for both New York events below, then head to WWNLive.com for full details, including ticket information.

EVOLVE 135 – Friday, Sept. 20 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Main Event #1 – Only In EVOLVE – Non-Title

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. JD Drake

Main Event #2 – EVOLVE 128 Rematch

NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs

Main Event #3

AR Fox, Leon Ruff & Liam Gray vs. Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy & Colby Corino

Evolution’s Edge Tournament Match #1 – Elimination Match

Anthony Gutierrez vs. Karam vs. vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf

Evolution’s Edge Tournament Match #2 – Elimination Match

Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren vs. Brandon Taggart vs. Curt Stallion vs. Daniel Garcia

Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Babatunde

Arturo Ruas vs. John Silver

Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Alanis

Plus more with Anthony Henry, Shotzi Blackheart and others!

EVOLVE 136 – Saturday, Sept. 21 in Queens

EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. Josh Briggs

Bonus Main Event – Non-Title

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Kassius Ohno

2-out-of-3 Falls 10-Man Tag Team Match

The Skulk vs. The Unwanted

Grudge Match

JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry

The Finals Of The Evolution’s Edge Tournament, plus more with Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, Harlem Bravado, Shotzi Blackheart and others!