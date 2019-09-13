wrestling
WWE News: Steve Austin MSG, WALTER’s EVOLVE Opponent, Rowan Taunts Reigns
– The latest episode of WWE Now takes a look at Steve Austin’s return to Madison Square Garden.
– WALTER will face JD Drake at EVOLVE 135 and Kassius Ohno at EVOLVE 136. The updated lineups are below.
WALTER and Kassius Ohno to compete at EVOLVE 135 and 136 in New York
EVOLVE’s already stacked events on Sept. 20 and 21 in New York have gotten even bigger with the addition of WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno.
The two bruisers will be in action on both nights in The Big Apple. On Friday, Sept. 20 in Brooklyn, WALTER will collide with JD Drake in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair. Ohno will be standing across the ring from a familiar face in Josh Briggs, who will be looking for payback on The Knockout Artist after Ohno resorted to dirty tactics to pick up the win in their thrilling battle at EVOLVE 128.
Then, on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Queens, WALTER and Ohno will battle each other in a special main event showdown.
Ohno and the WWE United Kingdom Champion will also be available for meet-and-greets with fans, alongside fellow NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Babatunde and Arturo Ruas.
Ohno has also been added to EVOLVE 137 and 138 in Atlanta, Ga. and Concord, N.C. next month.
Check out the lineups for both New York events below, then head to WWNLive.com for full details, including ticket information.
EVOLVE 135 – Friday, Sept. 20 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Main Event #1 – Only In EVOLVE – Non-Title
WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. JD Drake
Main Event #2 – EVOLVE 128 Rematch
NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno vs. Josh Briggs
Main Event #3
AR Fox, Leon Ruff & Liam Gray vs. Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy & Colby Corino
Evolution’s Edge Tournament Match #1 – Elimination Match
Anthony Gutierrez vs. Karam vs. vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf
Evolution’s Edge Tournament Match #2 – Elimination Match
Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren vs. Brandon Taggart vs. Curt Stallion vs. Daniel Garcia
Non-Title Match
EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Babatunde
Arturo Ruas vs. John Silver
Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Alanis
Plus more with Anthony Henry, Shotzi Blackheart and others!
EVOLVE 136 – Saturday, Sept. 21 in Queens
EVOLVE Championship Match
Austin Theory (c) vs. Josh Briggs
Bonus Main Event – Non-Title
WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Kassius Ohno
2-out-of-3 Falls 10-Man Tag Team Match
The Skulk vs. The Unwanted
Grudge Match
JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry
The Finals Of The Evolution’s Edge Tournament, plus more with Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, Harlem Bravado, Shotzi Blackheart and others!
– Erick Rowan warns Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Clash of Champions
Expect the Unexpected, Row……….Man………………………… https://t.co/f4hwX4pnAV pic.twitter.com/RbHKCDkVvT
— ROWAN (@ERICKROWAN) September 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation