WWE News: SummerSlam Featured for NASCAR Race, Jinder Mahal Turns 36

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 car this weekend at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will feature a WWE SummerSlam image on the car through a sponsorship with Peacock. You can check out the car with the SummerSlam imagery on it below:

– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal celebrates his birthday today. He turns 36 years old:

