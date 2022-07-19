wrestling / News
WWE News: SummerSlam Featured for NASCAR Race, Jinder Mahal Turns 36
– Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 car this weekend at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will feature a WWE SummerSlam image on the car through a sponsorship with Peacock. You can check out the car with the SummerSlam imagery on it below:
By god, that’s @CoreyLaJoie’s music!
Check out the @WWE #SummerSlam car for @SpireMotorsport this weekend at @PoconoRaceway.
Then check out Summer Slam on July 30 on @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/fPbZ5mQGrA
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 19, 2022
SUMMER SLAM racin’ edition!💥
Ready for this race weekend @PoconoRaceway with @peacockTV & @WWE! You don’t want to miss this smackdown!#SummerSlam #PeacockTV #WWE #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/NIlFSDPPQY
— Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) July 19, 2022
– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal celebrates his birthday today. He turns 36 years old:
Happy birthday to The Modern-Day Maharaja, @JinderMahal! pic.twitter.com/Oqs3AFW0aT
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022
