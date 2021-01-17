WWE News: Synopsis for Pat Patterson Documentary, Untold Preview Clip Looks at AJ Styles’ Debut, Top 10 Superstars Throwing Fire

– WWE Network News has the synopsis available for the previously announced Pat Patterson documentary for the WWE Network. The documentary is titled My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson. As noted, the documentary based on the late WWE Hall of Famer and backstage worker will debut on the network on Sunday, January 24. Here’s the new synopsis:

Pat Patterson and those who knew him best look back at his unlikely path to the top of sports-entertainment. From growing up a poor kid in Montreal, to finding fame in San Francisco and New York City and working side-by-side with Vince McMahon, Pat became the celebrated creative force behind some of the greatest moments and matches in WWE history.

Patterson tragically passed away last month. He was 79 years old.

– A new WWE Untold preview clipped looked at the surprise WWE debut of AJ Styles at the 2016 Royal Rumble event in the Rumble match. You can check out that clip below. The new episode of WWE Untold is now available on the Network.

– WWE released a new WWE Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Superstars Throwing Fire moments, which you can view below: