WWE News: Tables For 3 Preview, Triple H Interview, The Rock, More
September 9, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of Table For 3 featuring Mandy Rose, Carmella, and Torrie Wilson.
.@WWE_MandyRose and @CarmellaWWE dine with @Torrie11 and recall the Women’s Evolution on Table for 3, premiering tonight after #Raw on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/cbbEaSq5r7
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2019
– Bayley is ready to Rage Against The Machine.
It has to start somewhere
It has to start sometime
What better place than here
What better time than now?
All hell can't stop us now.#RAWMSG
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 9, 2019
– The Rock stopped by Kelly Clarkson’s new show.
– And Triple H was a guest on Pat McAfee’s new show talking NXT on USA.
