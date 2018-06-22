Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Taeler Hendrix Wants in the Mae Young Classic, WWE Pays Tribute to Vader

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taeler Hendrix

– Taeler Hendrix is petitioning for a spot in this year’s iteration of the Mae Young Classic. The WWE, Impact and ROH alumna posted to Twitter saying she wants to be part of the upcoming tournament, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the following video, paying tribute to Vader following his passing earlier this week:

article topics :

Mae Young Classic, Taeler Hendrix, Vader, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading