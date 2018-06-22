WWE News: Taeler Hendrix Wants in the Mae Young Classic, WWE Pays Tribute to Vader

– Taeler Hendrix is petitioning for a spot in this year’s iteration of the Mae Young Classic. The WWE, Impact and ROH alumna posted to Twitter saying she wants to be part of the upcoming tournament, as you can see below:

I would love to be apart of the Mae Young Classic and show the world I'm #1 #HailHendrix — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) June 16, 2018

I would love to be apart of the Mae Young Classic and show the world I'm #1 #HailHendrix — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) June 16, 2018

– WWE posted the following video, paying tribute to Vader following his passing earlier this week: