WWE News: Taping Schedule For This Week’s WWE Shows, WWE Backlash Highlights, Next Episode of WWE Photo Shoot

– WWE will be taping RAW and this Friday’s Smackdown tonight at the WWE Performance Center. It will be the first RAW since Paul Heyman stepped down from creative. Bruce Prichard is now running both shows.

Tomorrow, WWE will tape next Monday’s RAW (June 22) and next week’s Smackdown (June 26). On Wednesday, they will tape this week’s and next week’s (June 24) episodes of NXT.

– A new episode of WWE Photo Shoot, featuring Ron Simmons, will debut this Friday on the WWE Network.

