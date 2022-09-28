wrestling / News
WWE News: The New Day on G4 Arena, Kayla Braxton on Out of Character, The Bump With Goldberg & The Miz
September 28, 2022 | Posted by
– A new episode of WWE x G4 Arena with The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) is now streaming live:
– The full video of WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton on this week’s Out of Character is now available:
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump with Goldberg and The Miz is now available:
