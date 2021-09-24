WWE News: The Rock Finishes Work On DC’s League of Super-Pets, New NXT Names For Multiple Wrestlers, Survivor Series Tickets On Sale

– The Rock announced on Instagram that he has completed his voice work for the upcoming movie DC’s League of Super-Pets. He will voice Krypto in the film.

He wrote: “Ladies, gents and children of ALL AGES….

That’s an official wrap on DC’s LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS

The highly anticipated and long awaited story of our greatest superheroes’ SUPER PETS!

SUPERMAN’S Dog (yours truly)

FLASH’S Turtle

GREEN LANTERN’S Squirrel

BATMAN’S VERY dumb dog (@kevinhart4real)

WONDER WOMAN’S Potbelly Pig

This animated family movie is AWESOME!!!

A privilege for our @sevenbucksprod’s to partner with DC & Warner Bros on SUPER PETS and of course, the big one… the Man in Black, BLACK ADAM.

Both movies in theaters next SUMMER OF 2022.

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change…

#SuperPets

#BlackAdam

#DC

#WB

#SevenBucks

– Tickets for WWE Survivor Series on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn are now on sale. The following night’s episode of RAW is also on sale.

– PWInsider reports that WWE has set new ring names for the following talents in NXT:

* Joseph Fatu is now Sefa Fatu.

* Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias is now Yulisa Leon.

* Jessica Woynilko is now Tiffany Stratton.

* Sanjana George is now Vish Kenya.