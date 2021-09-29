wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Funko Pop! Artist Series, Artem Makes Nikki Bella a Meatball Sub, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
– A WWE Funko Pop! Artist Series vinyl figurine for The Rock is now available for preorder at Walmart.com. It’s expected to ship later in December. You can get a look at the figure below:
Funko Game Day 2021: Pop! WWE – The Rock (Artist Series) Pre-order this @Walmart exclusive today for your Funko line up! https://t.co/ou4Ksy898Q #FunkoGameDay #Funko #FunkoPop #WWE pic.twitter.com/oip4noqXwX
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 1, 2021
– Nikki Bella released a new vlog where Artem Chigvintsev makes her a “classy” meatball sub:
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 31 – Night Six (Block B) 09.29.2021 Review
- Adam Cole on His Conversation With Vince McMahon Prior To Leaving WWE, Company’s Ideas For His Main Roster Call-Up
- Big E On Wanting a Match With Goldberg In WWE, His Relationship With Vince McMahon
- MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion