WWE News: The Rock Funko Pop! Artist Series, Artem Makes Nikki Bella a Meatball Sub, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments

– A WWE Funko Pop! Artist Series vinyl figurine for The Rock is now available for preorder at Walmart.com. It’s expected to ship later in December. You can get a look at the figure below:

– Nikki Bella released a new vlog where Artem Chigvintsev makes her a “classy” meatball sub:

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments: