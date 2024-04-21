wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock’s Top 10 Final Boss Moments, WWE Rivals Showcases the Mega Powers Imploding, Nikki Cross Turns 35
April 21, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Top 10 showcased The Rock’s Top 10 Final Boss Moments:
– WWE released a new clip for tonight’s edition of WWE Rivals on A&E showcasing the epic rivalry of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage:
– Former Raw Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross celebrates her birthday today, turning 35 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to @WWENikkiCross! pic.twitter.com/G3THuwhje8
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2024
