WWE News: The Rock’s Top 10 Final Boss Moments, WWE Rivals Showcases the Mega Powers Imploding, Nikki Cross Turns 35

April 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns The Rock WrestleMania XL Kickoff WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Top 10 showcased The Rock’s Top 10 Final Boss Moments:

– WWE released a new clip for tonight’s edition of WWE Rivals on A&E showcasing the epic rivalry of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage:

– Former Raw Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross celebrates her birthday today, turning 35 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

