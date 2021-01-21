wrestling / News
WWE News: Timothy Thatcher Beats Tommaso Ciampa in Fight Pit, Beth Phoenix Returns to Announce Table
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Timothy Thatcher is still undefeated in NXT Fight Pit matches after his match with Tommaso Ciampa. Thatcher defeated Ciampa in the structure on tonight’s episode of NXT, making Ciampa tap to a modified Stretch Muffler.
Thatcher previously defeated Riddle in the Fight pit on May 27th, 2020. You can see a clip from the match below:
– Beth Phoenix was back in the Capitol Wrestling Center, calling the action from the announcer’s table along with Stu Bennett and Vic Joseph.
More Trending Stories
- Tama Tonga Says The Good Brothers Can No Longer Lay Claim to Bullet Club, Doesn’t Care If They Use ‘Too Sweet’
- Note On Why Jessamyn Duke Was Not Featured In Dusty Tag Team Classic
- WWE Announces Three New Signings To NXT Including Priscilla Kelly
- Eric Bischoff On DX’s Impact On Monday Night Wars, Triple H & Shawn Michaels’ Characters, Sean Waltman’s RAW Promo