WWE News: Timothy Thatcher Beats Tommaso Ciampa in Fight Pit, Beth Phoenix Returns to Announce Table

– Timothy Thatcher is still undefeated in NXT Fight Pit matches after his match with Tommaso Ciampa. Thatcher defeated Ciampa in the structure on tonight’s episode of NXT, making Ciampa tap to a modified Stretch Muffler.

Thatcher previously defeated Riddle in the Fight pit on May 27th, 2020. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Beth Phoenix was back in the Capitol Wrestling Center, calling the action from the announcer’s table along with Stu Bennett and Vic Joseph.