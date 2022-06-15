wrestling / News
WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump With Drew McIntyre & Doudrop, Sheamus Serving as Honorary Starter at NASCAR Ally 400
June 15, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Doudrop, is now available. You can check out the full episode below:
– Nashville Super Speedway has announced that Sheamus will serve as the Honorary Starter for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 later this month. It’s scheduled for June 26. You can check out the announcement below:
🚨 BIG NEWS! 🚨
WWE Superstar @WWESheamus will be the Honorary Starter for the #Ally400!#NASHCAR | @WWE
Still time to get your tickets! -> https://t.co/QCnwUXv7Ar pic.twitter.com/Ga7ipMsQd5
— Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 15, 2022