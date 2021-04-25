wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 20 Greatest Title Changes of Last Decade, Every WWE Champion in History, BRE Goes on a Sea of Thieves Raid

April 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lashley WWE

– For today’s WWE Top 10, WWE spotlighted the Top 20 Greatest Title Changes of the Last Decade, which you can view here:

– WWE released a video spotlighting every WWE Champion in history over the last 58 years, featuring 53 Superstars from Buddy Rogers to Bobby Lashley. That video is available below:

– BRE Start was featured on UpUpDownDown this week, where the crew plays Sea of Thieves:

