wrestling / News
WWE News: Trademark Filing on Old Scratch Logo, Peter Rosenberg Chats With Renee Paquette
– PWInsider reports that WWE recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo was reportedly listed as “WW”.
The trademark was filed under goods and services for the following apparel:
“Bed blankets, bed linens, comforters, quilts, bedsheets, bedspreads, curtains, draperies, pillowcases, bath linen, towels of textile; woven fabrics; hooded towels; sleeping bags.”
– Radio host and part-time WWE broadcaster Peter Rosenberg is the guest for today’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. The audio and description are available below:
Peter Rosenberg is a New York radio staple, one of the best hip-hop talking heads in the game and even a part-time WWE commentator … and now he’s the next guest on The Sessions! Renee and Rosenberg relive their memories in WWE, including Rosenberg’s high-stress 24/7 Championship victory. Plus, find out why Rosenberg can’t stop beefing, and why he dropped off the grid entirely following an intense personal upheaval.
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Recalls ‘Foolish’ Decision To Do Shooting Star Press At WWE WrestleMania XIX
- Tony Khan Confirms He’ll Be Booker For Ring Of Honor, Talks Potential ROH Roster Plans
- Details On Who Is Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW