WWE News: Trademark Filing on Old Scratch Logo, Peter Rosenberg Chats With Renee Paquette

– PWInsider reports that WWE recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo was reportedly listed as “WW”.

The trademark was filed under goods and services for the following apparel:

“Bed blankets, bed linens, comforters, quilts, bedsheets, bedspreads, curtains, draperies, pillowcases, bath linen, towels of textile; woven fabrics; hooded towels; sleeping bags.”

– Radio host and part-time WWE broadcaster Peter Rosenberg is the guest for today’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. The audio and description are available below: