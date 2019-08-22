wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Comments on WWE Podcast Network Announcement, Stock Closes Up

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H went to Twitter to hype up the announcement today that WWE is launching its own podcast network. The company is partnering with Endeavor Audio to create its own network of podcasts, and The Game posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.25 on Thursday, up $0.18 (0.24%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.19% on the day.

