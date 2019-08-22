wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Comments on WWE Podcast Network Announcement, Stock Closes Up
August 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H went to Twitter to hype up the announcement today that WWE is launching its own podcast network. The company is partnering with Endeavor Audio to create its own network of podcasts, and The Game posted:
Another expansion of @WWE’s massive social and digital footprint. The partnership between @EndeavorAudio and #WWE will bring a best-in-class product to our fans. https://t.co/hH3cl4Sey5
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 22, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $74.25 on Thursday, up $0.18 (0.24%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.19% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- AEW on TNT Ticket Numbers Still ‘Unusually High’ On Secondary Market
- Bruce Prichard On Who Did and Didn’t Like WWE’s Dress Code, Not Being a Fan Of It Himself
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Hiring Sid Back to WCW in 1999, Not Telling Arn Anderson Beforehand
- Glacier Almost Joined WWE In 2000, Reveals Gimmick He Was Offered