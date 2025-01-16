– As noted, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling earlier today. WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has since commented on the announcement via social media.

Triple H wrote, “Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry.”

Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry. https://t.co/xUSAlAnGW3 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2025

– A new episode of WWE Main Event debuts later today on Peacock. Here’s the lineup:

* Pete Dunne vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is the guest on today’s edition of WWE Tattooed: