– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H congratulated El Hijo del Vikingo, who won the AAA Mega Championship at last night’s AAA Alianzas event in Mexico City. Vikingo beat former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron at the event. He wrote on social media, “Congratulations to @vikingo_aaa! The stakes just got higher for #WorldsCollide this Saturday…@luchalibreaaa”

– WWE ID released the following announcement on an ID Showcase on June 8 in New York for NYWC Wrestling:

The matches for @NYWCWRESTLING presents The ID Showcase on June 8th in New York are: WWE ID Women’s Title Tournament Match: Kylie Rae (1-0) vs. Zara Zakher (0-0) The Women’s Title Tournament is a Round Robin with Zayda Steel (0-1) as the 3rd competitor WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament Opening Round Matches: Sean Legacy (1-0) vs. Brad Baylor (0-1) Jackson Drake (1-0) vs. Aaron Rourke (1-1) Cappuccino Jones (1-1) vs. Ricky Smokes (0-1) Jack Cartwheel (1-0) vs. Marcus Mathers (1-1) Jordan Oasis (1-1) vs. Bryce Donovan (0-0) Ice Williams (2-0) vs. It’s Gal (1-1) The Opening Round is double elimination and will go on until there are six competitors left. The final six will then compete in a single elimination tournament. The two competitors with the best records will get first round byes. Non-Tournament Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Sam Holloway Plus more with Zayda Steel, Aaron Roberts, Michael Mistretta and others to be added! Tix & Info: https://nywcprowrestling.com/shop

– The WCW YouTube channel has released the full WCW SuperBrawl Revenge 2001 event: