WWE News: Triple H, Drew McIntyre On Clash At The Castle, Liv Morgan’s Plans, & More

September 2, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

– Triple H appeared on ITV’s This Morning, and you can see a highlight tweeted by the show below:

– NBC Sports Boston posted a video with Drew McIntyre, described as:

Steve Fall (@SteveFall) sat down with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre to discuss this Sunday’s WWE event WrestleMania Backlash on Peacock, Roman Reigns, Clash at the Castle, & MORE!

– WWE PR tweeted about Liv Morgan’s interview with Metro:

– Gorilla Position featured an interview with Liv Morgan as well that you can watch below, described as:

Lovely to chat to the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in Cardiff ahead of Clash at the Castle. Liv talks how holding gold in WWE feels VS her expectations, her tight bond with the fans and the negative fallout after tapping out to Ronda Rousey, life in WWE now Vince McMahon has retired, her Money in the Bank experience and much more!

– WWE posted a video about the first WrestleMania, described as:

Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Triple H, Hulk Hogan and other WWE Superstars reveal their candid thoughts on the grand spectacle of WrestleMania 1, which was a tremendous role of the dice for WWE. Watch Biography: Legends featuring WrestleMania 1 Sunday at 8/7C on A&E.

