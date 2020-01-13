WWE News: Triple H Praises WALTER and Joe Coffey After NXT UK Takeover, Ridge Holland & Travis Banks Ringside For Show

– Triple H took to Twitter to offer some high praise to WALTER and Joe Coffey after their UK Championship match at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. WALTER retained the title in the main event of the show, and The Game posted after the match:

NOTHING but #Respect for both of these men. Headlining an incredible #NXTUKTakeOver and making every chop, (and I mean EVERY chop) count. https://t.co/XdiebICtJc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2020

– Ridge Holland and Travis Banks were shown at ringside during the show. Ridge Holland is Luke Menzies, the former rubgy player who signed with WWE in May of 2018.