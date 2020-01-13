wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises WALTER and Joe Coffey After NXT UK Takeover, Ridge Holland & Travis Banks Ringside For Show
January 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H took to Twitter to offer some high praise to WALTER and Joe Coffey after their UK Championship match at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. WALTER retained the title in the main event of the show, and The Game posted after the match:
NOTHING but #Respect for both of these men. Headlining an incredible #NXTUKTakeOver and making every chop, (and I mean EVERY chop) count. https://t.co/XdiebICtJc
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2020
– Ridge Holland and Travis Banks were shown at ringside during the show. Ridge Holland is Luke Menzies, the former rubgy player who signed with WWE in May of 2018.
Looks who's here. @RidgeWWE #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hg80TByROY
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 12, 2020
