WWE News: Triple H Praises WALTER and Joe Coffey After NXT UK Takeover, Ridge Holland & Travis Banks Ringside For Show

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H took to Twitter to offer some high praise to WALTER and Joe Coffey after their UK Championship match at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. WALTER retained the title in the main event of the show, and The Game posted after the match:

– Ridge Holland and Travis Banks were shown at ringside during the show. Ridge Holland is Luke Menzies, the former rubgy player who signed with WWE in May of 2018.

