WWE News: Triple H Promotes Poppy’s NXT Soundtrack, Top 10 NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Takes the Indian Greetings Challenge

June 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE executive Triple H promoted the release of Poppy’s new album, which is a soundtrack for NXT, on social media. You can see Triple H’s tweet below:

– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are is available:

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on WWE Now India and played the Indian Greetings Challenge:

