WWE News: Triple H Promotes Poppy’s NXT Soundtrack, Top 10 NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Takes the Indian Greetings Challenge
June 9, 2021
– WWE executive Triple H promoted the release of Poppy’s new album, which is a soundtrack for NXT, on social media. You can see Triple H’s tweet below:
Five badass and #NXTLOUD songs just dropped LIVE on #WWENXT tonight!
Available wherever you stream/download music!@poppy is @WWENXT!!!! https://t.co/mlb8QJRYL5
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 9, 2021
– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are is available:
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on WWE Now India and played the Indian Greetings Challenge:
