wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Says Tonight Is Only the Start for NXT, New NXT Preview, a Look at Andrade’s Family Legacy
– According to Triple H, tonight isn’t the destination for NXT, it’s simply a brand-new start. You can check out a tweet Triple H shared before tonight’s debut for NXT on the USA Network below. He wrote, “There have been so many “moments” for @WWENXT. First shows, first international tours, first TakeOvers, and TONIGHT we go live on @USA_Network. We’ve done a lot to get here, but this isn’t the destination, this is the start…and you haven’t seen anything yet! We. Are. N-X-T!”
There have been so many “moments” for @WWENXT. First shows, first international tours, first TakeOvers, and TONIGHT we go live on @USA_Network.
We’ve done a lot to get here, but this isn’t the destination, this is the start…and you haven’t seen anything yet!
We. Are. N-X-T!
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 18, 2019
– Additionally, WWE released a new preview video for tonight’s debut of NXT on USA. You can check out that preview below.
– WWE released a new video on Andrade and his lucha family legacy in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on What Happened With Jean-Pierre Lafitte Refusing to Job to Diesel in Montreal, How Montreal Shows Were Booked Differently at the Time
- Jim Ross Says Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Have a Spartacus Gimmick in WCW, How Flair Reacted
- Shawn Michaels on What NXT’s USA Debut Means to the Brand, Being in Competition With Raw & Smackdown
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanting to ‘Bury’ Cedric Alexander